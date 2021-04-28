Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 2,705 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 7.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. SP Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 12,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 21,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $103.34. 30,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,983,178. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.63 and a 200 day moving average of $93.41. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $72.53 and a 1-year high of $103.78.

