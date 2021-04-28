Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 12,163 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2021

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,163 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 0.7% of Parallel Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $14,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 79.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 318.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 120,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,700,000 after buying an additional 92,007 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 15,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 9,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 5,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,557,000. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $130.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,834,604. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $125.52 and a one year high of $139.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.72.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit