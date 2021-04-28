Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 12,163 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,163 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 0.7% of Parallel Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $14,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 79.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 318.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 120,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,700,000 after buying an additional 92,007 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 15,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 9,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 5,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,557,000. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $130.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,834,604. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $125.52 and a one year high of $139.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.72.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

