Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.82 to $0.88 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.85. Paramount Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.820-0.880 EPS.
PGRE stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.43. 2,050,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,628,246. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -38.63 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Paramount Group has a twelve month low of $5.54 and a twelve month high of $10.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.00.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.
About Paramount Group
Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.
