Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.82 to $0.88 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.85. Paramount Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.820-0.880 EPS.

PGRE stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.43. 2,050,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,628,246. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -38.63 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Paramount Group has a twelve month low of $5.54 and a twelve month high of $10.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

A number of analysts have commented on PGRE shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of Paramount Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paramount Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.71.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

