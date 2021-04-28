Parsec Financial Management Inc. Has $15.65 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 291.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 76,856 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $15,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 322,494.4% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,080,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 8,078,484 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,810,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $657,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,747 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,925,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,630,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,331 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,437,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 140.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,324,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,106,000 after buying an additional 773,861 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $157.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.39. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $100.93 and a 12-month high of $157.63.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.