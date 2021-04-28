Parsec Financial Management Inc. Has $5.62 Million Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 41.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,355 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $5,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 9,100,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,442,000 after buying an additional 169,122 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,283,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,050,000 after acquiring an additional 351,785 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,912,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,123,000 after acquiring an additional 121,840 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,656,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,644,000 after acquiring an additional 993,113 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,179,000. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

In other news, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $82,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,338. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $76.68 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.31. The firm has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.28 and a 12-month high of $79.77.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.45. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $10.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.56%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

