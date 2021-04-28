Parsec Financial Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,334 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Savior LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 180.6% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $103.95 on Wednesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $53.51 and a 52-week high of $105.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.21.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

