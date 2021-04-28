Parsec Financial Management Inc. Sells 7,462 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,462 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $9,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTR. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 16.3% in the first quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its stake in Nutrien by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 9,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 475.9% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 216,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,649,000 after purchasing an additional 178,610 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 0.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 60,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NTR shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $45.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.20.

NYSE:NTR opened at $55.60 on Wednesday. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $29.70 and a fifty-two week high of $59.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.66 and its 200 day moving average is $50.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.70 billion, a PE ratio of 327.06, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 0.47%. Equities analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.95%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.