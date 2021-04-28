PARSIQ (PRQ) Trading 15.9% Lower Over Last Week

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 28th. One PARSIQ coin can now be purchased for about $1.55 or 0.00002843 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PARSIQ has traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. PARSIQ has a total market capitalization of $173.05 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PARSIQ alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00075940 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About PARSIQ

PRQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 111,592,777 coins. PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

PARSIQ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PARSIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PARSIQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.