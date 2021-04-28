Parsons (PSN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Parsons to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $964.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Parsons had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 2.27%. On average, analysts expect Parsons to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Parsons alerts:

Parsons stock opened at $43.17 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.05. Parsons has a twelve month low of $30.08 and a twelve month high of $43.53.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PSN. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen lowered Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Parsons from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Parsons has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.40.

About Parsons

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to U.S.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.