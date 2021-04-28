Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Hits New 52-Week High at $93.96

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $93.96 and last traded at $93.96, with a volume of 1296 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Patrick Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.58 and a 200-day moving average of $73.42.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.15. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $772.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.27 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is 29.09%.

In other Patrick Industries news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total value of $776,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 269,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,917,691.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeff Rodino sold 28,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $2,349,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,958 shares in the company, valued at $11,488,077. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 179,752 shares of company stock worth $15,310,228. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Patrick Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $345,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Patrick Industries by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Patrick Industries by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 32,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. increased its stake in Patrick Industries by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. now owns 118,835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Patrick Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

About Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK)

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

