Patten & Patten Inc. TN Grows Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,581 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Facebook were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares during the period. United Bank increased its holdings in Facebook by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 3,999 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in Facebook by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 11,889 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,830,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.30.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $303.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $293.03 and a 200 day moving average of $276.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $864.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.56 and a 12-month high of $315.88.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total transaction of $20,402,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $944,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,569,661 shares of company stock valued at $445,089,071. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

