Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $1.78 Million Stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $580,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 53,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,357,000 after acquiring an additional 11,072 shares in the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total transaction of $905,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,440,415. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $297,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,081 shares in the company, valued at $2,271,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,580 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,390 in the last three months. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MHK. Barclays lifted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist lifted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $155.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $157.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.06.

Shares of MHK opened at $208.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $67.79 and a one year high of $209.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $194.91 and a 200 day moving average of $152.45.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.66. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

