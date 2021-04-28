Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 75 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lowered its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 3.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,114 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the software company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 993 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,511 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Autodesk by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 4,337 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADSK. Argus lifted their price target on Autodesk from $295.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Autodesk from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.87.

Autodesk stock opened at $297.87 on Wednesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.57 and a 1 year high of $321.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $280.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.83. The company has a market cap of $65.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.14, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 24,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.03, for a total transaction of $6,344,904.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 3,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total transaction of $1,019,168.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,232 shares of company stock valued at $17,126,155. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

