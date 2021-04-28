Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 75 Shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lessened its position in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN owned 0.30% of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000.

NYSEARCA:IHE opened at $180.45 on Wednesday. iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF has a one year low of $145.27 and a one year high of $188.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $177.98 and a 200-day moving average of $176.73.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

