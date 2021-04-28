Patten & Patten Inc. TN Trims Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN decreased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PM opened at $94.51 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.85 and a 1 year high of $95.60. The firm has a market cap of $147.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.81.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.49%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.23.

In other news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total transaction of $996,539.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

