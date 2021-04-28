Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) shares rose 6.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.81 and last traded at $6.78. Approximately 48,866 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,379,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.37.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 3.20.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 16.24% and a negative net margin of 56.10%. The firm had revenue of $220.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is currently -8.08%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTEN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,143,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $153,294,000 after buying an additional 1,172,362 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,015,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,903,000 after acquiring an additional 98,053 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,951,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,786,000 after purchasing an additional 442,196 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,842,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 214.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,050,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

