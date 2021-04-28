Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Penn Virginia Corporation is an oil and gas company. It engaged in exploration, development and production of oil, NGLs and natural gas. The company operates primarily in Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas and Oklahoma. Penn Virginia Corporation is headquatered in Houston, Texas. “

NASDAQ:PVAC opened at $13.09 on Tuesday. Penn Virginia has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $20.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.35 and a 200-day moving average of $11.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 3.64.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.44. Penn Virginia had a negative net margin of 52.13% and a positive return on equity of 19.99%. The firm had revenue of $67.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.87 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Penn Virginia will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PVAC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Penn Virginia by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,364,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,994,000 after purchasing an additional 507,339 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Penn Virginia by 830.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 435,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 388,991 shares during the period. Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Penn Virginia during the 4th quarter worth $1,218,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Penn Virginia by 265.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 132,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 96,208 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Penn Virginia by 162.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 64,062 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

About Penn Virginia

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

