PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PNNT. JMP Securities began coverage on PennantPark Investment in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

NASDAQ:PNNT opened at $6.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.71 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. PennantPark Investment has a 1-year low of $2.64 and a 1-year high of $6.68.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $18.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 million. PennantPark Investment had a positive return on equity of 7.56% and a negative net margin of 15.93%. Equities analysts predict that PennantPark Investment will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is currently 78.69%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 56,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 28,450 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment during the first quarter worth $60,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Ares Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment during the fourth quarter worth $3,436,000. Institutional investors own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

