Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.45 EPS

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

PAG traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $88.75. The company had a trading volume of 260,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,284. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Penske Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $29.65 and a 1 year high of $90.57.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens raised their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penske Automotive Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

