Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,181,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,367 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.71% of Pentair worth $73,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PNR shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pentair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.27.

Shares of PNR opened at $64.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.70. Pentair plc has a 52-week low of $31.50 and a 52-week high of $65.83.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Pentair had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $865.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.61%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

