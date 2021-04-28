PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lessened its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,437 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 1.2% of Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $22,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $256,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $9,522,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1.2% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 3.1% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $34,000. 69.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.44.

PepsiCo stock opened at $142.89 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.53 and a 1-year high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $197.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.40.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

