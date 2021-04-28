Persimmon (LON:PSN) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Persimmon (LON:PSN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 3,530 ($46.12) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PSN. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,180 ($41.55) to GBX 3,340 ($43.64) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Persimmon from GBX 3,360 ($43.90) to GBX 3,420 ($44.68) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,349 ($43.75) price target on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Persimmon to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 3,070 ($40.11) to GBX 2,915 ($38.08) in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,147.56 ($41.12).

PSN stock opened at GBX 3,195 ($41.74) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,067.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,788.09. Persimmon has a 12-month low of GBX 1,990.50 ($26.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,248 ($42.44). The firm has a market cap of £10.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02.

In related news, insider Joanna Place acquired 3,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,933 ($38.32) per share, for a total transaction of £99,956.64 ($130,593.99).

About Persimmon

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

