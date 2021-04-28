Peter Bauer Sells 17,500 Shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Stock

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) CEO Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $779,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Peter Bauer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 7th, Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $300,825.00.

On Monday, March 8th, Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $318,300.00.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $753,550.00.

MIME stock opened at $45.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 189.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Mimecast Limited has a one year low of $36.52 and a one year high of $59.48.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.67 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 7.27%. Mimecast’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Mimecast Limited will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MIME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities decreased their target price on Mimecast from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered Mimecast from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stephens started coverage on Mimecast in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mimecast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mimecast in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Mimecast during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mimecast during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mimecast by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

