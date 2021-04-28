Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $99.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Philip Morris have outperformed the industry in the past three months. The company has long been benefiting from its pricing power, which continued to aid its first-quarter 2021 results, wherein the top and bottom lines beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increased year over year. The company gained from higher combustible pricing across most regions during in the quarter. Additionally, strength in its heated tobacco segment has been an upside. The segment has been gaining from the rising popularity of IQOS devices. Moving on, management’s earnings guidance for 2021 is encouraging. However, cigarette volumes have been soft for a while due to rising health consciousness and stern regulations. Moreover, the company does not expect a near-term recovery in the duty-free business due to travel-related uncertainties amid the pandemic.”

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.23.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $94.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $147.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International has a 52 week low of $66.85 and a 52 week high of $95.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.81.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total transaction of $996,539.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 1,976.3% during the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 58,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 55,692 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Philip Morris International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 229,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,955,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Philip Morris International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,724,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,591,000 after purchasing an additional 52,280 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,933,000. 74.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Philip Morris International (PM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.