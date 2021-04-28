Phillips 66 (PSX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $16.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect Phillips 66 to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $78.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.22. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $43.27 and a 52-week high of $90.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.46. The firm has a market cap of $34.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.66, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

PSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.53.

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $14,027,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

