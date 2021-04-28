PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Stock Position Lifted by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) by 101.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 35,036 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 7,308 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 88.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 22,580 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 43,780 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PML stock opened at $14.79 on Wednesday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $15.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.35.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

