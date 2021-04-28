Piper Sandler Comments on SITE Centers Corp.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SITC)

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SITE Centers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now expects that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.25. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SITE Centers’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $119.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.13 million. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 14.52%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SITC. Mizuho upped their target price on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist upped their target price on SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised SITE Centers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SITE Centers from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. SITE Centers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE:SITC opened at $14.92 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.83 and its 200 day moving average is $11.69. SITE Centers has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $15.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.25 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 158,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in SITE Centers by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Presima Inc. raised its position in SITE Centers by 5.9% during the first quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in SITE Centers by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in SITE Centers by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is currently 34.65%.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.