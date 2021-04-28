Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBAM)

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBAM) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Private Bancorp of America in a report issued on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now forecasts that the company will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.47. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Private Bancorp of America’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Private Bancorp of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PBAM opened at $24.50 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.17. Private Bancorp of America has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $24.50.

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21.

About Private Bancorp of America

Private Bancorp of America, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CalPrivate Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company's personal banking services include personal checking and savings, money market, certificate of deposit, and retirement accounts; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATMs/debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit, overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services.

