Piper Sandler Weighs in on Biogen Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Biogen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $4.84 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.97. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q3 2021 earnings at $4.52 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.78 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $18.50 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $5.43 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.11 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $28.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $33.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $36.50 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BIIB. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.57.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $267.39 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $269.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.58. Biogen has a 1 year low of $223.25 and a 1 year high of $363.92. The company has a market capitalization of $40.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.14 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Biogen by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,822,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,874,191,000 after purchasing an additional 125,362 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $466,128,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Biogen by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,687,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $413,152,000 after purchasing an additional 316,017 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Biogen by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,116,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $273,380,000 after purchasing an additional 38,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Biogen by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 777,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,380,000 after purchasing an additional 84,106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

