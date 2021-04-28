Pivotal Research Cuts Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $720.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target trimmed by Pivotal Research from $750.00 to $720.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Netflix from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $510.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $634.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $590.90.

NFLX stock opened at $505.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.15 billion, a PE ratio of 81.54, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix has a 1-year low of $393.60 and a 1-year high of $593.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $526.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $520.63.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Netflix by 66,498.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 7,500,350 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,455,494,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Netflix by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,674,283,000 after buying an additional 1,636,853 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in Netflix by 694.6% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 976,801 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $528,186,000 after buying an additional 853,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Netflix by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,121,618 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,391,603,000 after buying an additional 710,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

