PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st.

NYSE PJT opened at $76.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.66. PJT Partners has a 1 year low of $44.41 and a 1 year high of $81.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 0.90.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. PJT Partners had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 27.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PJT Partners will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on PJT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.83.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and capital markets advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capabilities, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, and activism defense.

