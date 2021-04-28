Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) PT Raised to $100.00

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Loop Capital from $91.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PLXS. Sidoti cut Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Plexus from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Plexus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Get Plexus alerts:

Plexus stock opened at $94.43 on Monday. Plexus has a 52-week low of $54.31 and a 52-week high of $96.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.61.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. Plexus had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $881.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Plexus will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 2,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total transaction of $161,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,922.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 3,223 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total value of $260,676.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,596,086.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,126 shares of company stock worth $1,532,028 in the last quarter. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Plexus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Plexus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,055,000. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in shares of Plexus by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 57,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,235,000 after purchasing an additional 10,209 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Plexus by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.