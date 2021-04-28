Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PLUG. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Plug Power from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Plug Power in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Plug Power in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $28.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of -86.52 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.95. Plug Power has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $75.49.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $139.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.93 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.12%. On average, equities analysts predict that Plug Power will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,881,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Plug Power by 252.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,398,495 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $284,793,000 after buying an additional 6,015,971 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Plug Power by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,161,335 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,599,242,000 after buying an additional 6,007,080 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Plug Power by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,871,846 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $97,384,000 after buying an additional 1,275,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Plug Power by 677.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,281,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

