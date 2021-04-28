Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

Plumas Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 28.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NASDAQ:PLBC opened at $27.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.03. The company has a market cap of $143.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.66. Plumas Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $31.02.

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, interest-bearing checking, public funds and business sweep, savings, and retirement accounts, as well as time and remote deposits.

