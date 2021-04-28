Plus Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLPRF) Short Interest Update

Plus Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLPRF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a growth of 203.4% from the March 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 170,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PLPRF traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.53. The company had a trading volume of 117,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,404. Plus Products has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.61.

Plus Products Company Profile

Plus Products Inc develops, manufactures, and sells cannabis products in California. It offers cannabis-infused edibles to the regulated medicinal and adult-use, or recreational markets. The company sells products under the PLUS brand to dispensaries and delivery service customers. Plus Products Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

