Plus Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLPRF) Short Interest Update

Plus Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLPRF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a growth of 203.4% from the March 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 170,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
PLPRF traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.53. The company had a trading volume of 117,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,404. Plus Products has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.61.
Plus Products Company Profile
