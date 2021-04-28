Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Plus Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It engages in developing treatments for cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company’s product candidate consists of DocePLUS which are in clinical stage. Plus Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Cytori Therapeutics Inc., is based in Austin, Texas. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PSTV. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

PSTV stock opened at $2.36 on Wednesday. Plus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $5.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.45. The stock has a market cap of $21.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.34.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). Plus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 24.23% and a negative return on equity of 208.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Plus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Plus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Plus Therapeutics by 202.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 71,051 shares in the last quarter. 6.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plus Therapeutics Company Profile

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium NanoLiposomes, a patented radiotherapy for patients with recurrent glioblastoma, which is in the Phase 1 dose-finding clinical trial.

