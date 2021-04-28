Polaris (NYSE:PII) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.77 EPS

Polaris (NYSE:PII) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.77, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Polaris’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. Polaris updated its FY21 guidance to $9.00-9.25 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to 9.000-9.250 EPS.

Shares of NYSE PII opened at $143.25 on Wednesday. Polaris has a 12-month low of $62.09 and a 12-month high of $147.73. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 434.09 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.87%.

In related news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $2,737,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,920,488. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 11,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,435,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,728,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 167,023 shares of company stock valued at $22,175,616. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PII shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Polaris from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Polaris from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Polaris from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Truist increased their price target on Polaris from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.18.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

