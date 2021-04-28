Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) VP Sells $5,164,625.00 in Stock

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total value of $5,164,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 96,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,865,533.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of POOL stock traded down $6.40 on Wednesday, reaching $415.29. The company had a trading volume of 205,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,213. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 52.04 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $359.91 and a 200-day moving average of $353.79. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $207.00 and a 12 month high of $426.70.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $1.27. Pool had a return on equity of 70.48% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Pool’s payout ratio is 39.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of POOL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,833,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Pool by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 887,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $330,488,000 after purchasing an additional 239,926 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Pool by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,917,702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,459,345,000 after purchasing an additional 133,509 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Pool by 3,322.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 132,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,360,000 after purchasing an additional 128,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Pool by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 478,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $178,342,000 after acquiring an additional 99,424 shares during the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on POOL. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Pool from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $358.25.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.