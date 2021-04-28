POPCHAIN (PCH) Market Cap Achieves $733,669.64

POPCHAIN (CURRENCY:PCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. In the last week, POPCHAIN has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. POPCHAIN has a total market capitalization of $733,669.64 and $137.00 worth of POPCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One POPCHAIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00053165 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00016092 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000034 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000215 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000014 BTC.

POPCHAIN Coin Profile

POPCHAIN (CRYPTO:PCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. POPCHAIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 892,799,357 coins. POPCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @POPCHAIN_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here . POPCHAIN’s official website is www.popchain.org . The official message board for POPCHAIN is medium.com/popchain

According to CryptoCompare, “POPCHAIN is a blockchain-based content distribution platform for copyright protection and content sharing through streams. In the POPCHAIN ecosystem, there are two types of platforms: The POPCHAIN's platform that removes the middlemen in the distribution process recording all the used channels and links a copyright holder to the consumer. And POPBOX that allows POPCHAIN to save idle storage & bandwidth, increasing the performance of POPCHAIN and rewarding its users with PCH. PCH is the issued token by POPCHAIN. It's an Ethereum-based token (ERC-20) used as a payment method and used in different applications in the platform to ease POPCHAIN's network. “

POPCHAIN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POPCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade POPCHAIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase POPCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

