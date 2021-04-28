Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.48 EPS

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Popular had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 18.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS.

BPOP stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.61. The company had a trading volume of 12,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,063. Popular has a 52 week low of $31.33 and a 52 week high of $75.28. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.64 and a 200 day moving average of $58.70.

Get Popular alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. Popular’s payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

In related news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total value of $115,226.00. Also, EVP Eli Sepulveda sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $455,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,046. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BPOP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Popular from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Popular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.86.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico and the United States. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.