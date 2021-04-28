Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 95.9% from the March 31st total of 61,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,177,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of POAHY stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $10.78. 1,155,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,110. Porsche Automobil has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $11.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.81.

POAHY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research note on Monday, March 29th. HSBC lowered Porsche Automobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Porsche Automobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Porsche Automobil has an average rating of “Buy”.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

