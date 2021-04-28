Porvair plc (LON:PRV) Increases Dividend to GBX 3.30 Per Share

Porvair plc (LON:PRV) announced a dividend on Monday, February 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share on Friday, June 4th. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Porvair’s previous dividend of $1.70. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of PRV stock opened at GBX 540 ($7.06) on Wednesday. Porvair has a 1-year low of GBX 422 ($5.51) and a 1-year high of GBX 680 ($8.88). The firm has a market cap of £249.30 million and a PE ratio of 29.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 552.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 542.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.75, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Porvair in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Porvair plc, a filtration and environmental technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells filtration and separation equipment primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

