Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSTVY) Short Interest Up 485.7% in April

Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSTVY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 485.7% from the March 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Postal Savings Bank of China to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Postal Savings Bank of China stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.00. The company had a trading volume of 401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,879. Postal Savings Bank of China has a fifty-two week low of $12.49 and a fifty-two week high of $23.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.03.

Postal Savings Bank of China Co, Ltd. provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China. Its Personal Banking segment offers savings products, such as demand, time, personal call, time/demand optional, and foreign currency deposits; passbooks; certificate of deposits; micro, personal pledged, and personal business loans; debit and credit cards; wealth management products and funds; and insurance agency services.

