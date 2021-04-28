PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Lowered to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) was downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

PCH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

Shares of PCH stock opened at $61.37 on Wednesday. PotlatchDeltic has a fifty-two week low of $29.12 and a fifty-two week high of $63.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.91 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.20.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $354.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.65 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company’s revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PotlatchDeltic news, VP Darin Robert Ball sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $165,499.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 6,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $273,557.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,619,553. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter worth $156,000. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

