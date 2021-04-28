PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $61.00 to $79.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. PotlatchDeltic traded as high as $65.00 and last traded at $61.36, with a volume of 2213 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.39.

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

In other news, VP Darin Robert Ball sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $165,499.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 6,568 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $273,557.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,902 shares of company stock worth $1,619,553 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 236,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,848,000 after acquiring an additional 10,293 shares in the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter worth about $1,348,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 45,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 395,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,769,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 411,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,580,000 after buying an additional 16,912 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 52.91 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.73.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $354.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.65 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 205.00%.

About PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH)

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

