Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$38.00 to C$40.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Power Co. of Canada traded as high as C$35.11 and last traded at C$35.03, with a volume of 90493 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$34.86.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$38.50 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$37.30.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48. The company has a quick ratio of 14.97, a current ratio of 17.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$33.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$30.35.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The financial services provider reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$17.95 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Power Co. of Canada will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW)

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.