PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA decreased its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,967 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PPG. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $3,538,211.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,759,937.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $172.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.32. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $176.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

PPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PPG Industries from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PPG Industries from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on PPG Industries from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.17.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

