PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) Sets New 1-Year High at $167.64

PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $167.64 and last traded at $167.30, with a volume of 3803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $166.19.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $110.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.63.

The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.00.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $873.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.52 million. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 7.09%. Sell-side analysts forecast that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PRA Health Sciences by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,424,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $805,873,000 after buying an additional 29,626 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in PRA Health Sciences by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,401,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $301,296,000 after buying an additional 9,724 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PRA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,677,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in PRA Health Sciences by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 539,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $67,705,000 after buying an additional 5,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in PRA Health Sciences by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 515,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,654,000 after buying an additional 8,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRAH)

PRA Health Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. It operates through Clinical Research and Data Solutions segment. The Clinical Research segment serves biopharmaceutical clients and offers outsourced clinical research and clinical trial related services.

