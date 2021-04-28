Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) PT Raised to C$37.00 at Evercore

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Evercore from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Evercore’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$45.00 price target on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Precision Drilling to C$47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Precision Drilling to an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Precision Drilling to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Precision Drilling to C$37.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.07.

TSE:PD opened at C$30.70 on Monday. Precision Drilling has a one year low of C$10.20 and a one year high of C$36.18. The company has a market cap of C$408.43 million and a P/E ratio of -2.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$30.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$26.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.78, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C($2.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($2.90) by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$201.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$199.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Precision Drilling will post -5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

