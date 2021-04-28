Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 10,577 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 224,356 shares.The stock last traded at $35.55 and had previously closed at $36.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRLD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Prelude Therapeutics from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Prelude Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Prelude Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Get Prelude Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.64 and a 200-day moving average of $56.52.

In other Prelude Therapeutics news, EVP Christopher Pierce sold 828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $33,186.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,486.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Peggy Scherle sold 15,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $604,194.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,705.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,198 shares of company stock valued at $1,409,631 in the last quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Old Well Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRLD)

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Prelude Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prelude Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.